WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will consult with allies to ensure Russia and President Vladimir Putin pay for war crimes committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In an interview at the White House, Sullivan said he has yet to see evidence that Russian atrocities have reached the level of genocide. He said consultations could take place at the International Criminal Court or elsewhere.

The discovery of a mass grave and bodies shot at point-blank range in Bucha, a city outside Kiev that Ukrainian forces recovered from Russian troops, appeared to spur the US and Europe to impose additional sanctions against Moscow.

Sullivan said Russia’s permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council means that any accountability for war crimes could be blocked by Moscow.

Asked whether the killings in Bucha could have been on Putin’s orders or by Russian forces acting in isolation, Sullivan said that even before the invasion, Washington had warned that Russia intended “as a matter of policy in this war to kill dissidents” and “impose a kingdom.” of terror in the occupied territories in Ukraine”.

“So no, we don’t believe this is a random accident, but that this was part of the plan.”

The US is seeking information from four sources to build a case for war crimes, he said: US and allied information, including intelligence services; what the Ukrainians themselves observed on the ground; international organizations including the UN, and interviews from independent media organizations.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose)

