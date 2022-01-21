The US Department of Justice is seeking the confiscation of $6 million from the sale of an office building that was renovated and maintained with funds illegally withdrawn from the Ukrainian Privatbank by its former shareholders Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov. This is stated in a message published on Thursday, January 20, on the website of the US Department.

It is noted that the corresponding lawsuit was filed in federal court for the Southern District of Florida. As follows from the statement of the Ministry of Justice, we are talking about an office building in Dallas (Texas), which “was repaired and maintained” with funds withdrawn from Privatbank.

Earlier, in April 2019, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched an investigation into Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. Investigators were reported to be investigating crimes that the businessman could allegedly have committed. Among them is money laundering in the United States.

In Ukraine, Kolomoisky was accused of illegally withdrawing $2 billion abroad from Privatbank, which he previously co-owned. He was also accused of selling fuel at inflated prices for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2014 and disseminating “deliberately false information” by his 1+1 TV channel in March 2019.

In March 2019, Petro Poroshenko, then President of Ukraine, accused Kolomoisky of embezzling funds from Privatbank and using them to destabilize the situation in the country before the elections.

In December 2016, the Government of Ukraine decided to nationalize Privatbank, the largest shareholders of which were Dnepropetrovsk businessmen Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov. The NBU then stated that the state was forced to take such measures to stabilize the financial situation in the country.

At the end of 2017, the High Court of England issued an order for the worldwide arrest of the assets of these entrepreneurs in the amount of more than $2.5 billion. The decision was made on the basis of the evidence provided confirming the withdrawal of almost $2 billion from Privatbank to the companies controlled by them.