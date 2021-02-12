The administration of US President Joe Biden has begun the process of closing the prison in Guantanamo Bay. This was announced by the spokesman for the National Security Council Emily Horn, reports RIA News…

She said that the National Security Council is currently reviewing the current state of affairs that the Biden administration inherited from the previous administration.

Horn clarified that a number of key political positions in the departments responsible for national security, including the Department of Defense, State Department and Department of Justice, must first be filled before progress can be made on the closure.

On January 20, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced the need to close the American prison at Guantanamo. He promised to develop a plan for further action with regard to the remaining 40 people held there.

Guantanamo Bay is a camp for persons suspected by the US authorities of various crimes, mainly terrorism, waging war on the side of the enemy. It is located at a permanently leased naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.