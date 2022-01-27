The United States will have the first black woman as its chief justice, if it is up to US President Joe Biden. He wants to come up with a candidate before the end of February.
Biden said the official announcement by Judge Stephen Breyer to retire from the US Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer is one of three liberal judges in the nine-member court, which is dominated by conservative judges. Biden can now ensure that the liberal minority does not shrink even further. He had already promised during his election campaign to nominate a black woman if a post became available.
Breyer, 83, was appointed in 1994 after being nominated by President Clinton. Breyer spoke out as chief justice for abortion rights, access to health care and gay rights. He also questioned the death penalty.
Majority
The Supreme Court has the final legal word on all contentious issues including abortion, gun ownership and immigration. In 2020, progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, replaced by ultra-conservative Amy Coney Barrett on the nomination of Republican President Trump. This gave the chief justices of a more conservative cut a clear majority.
