WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Energy will announce on Tuesday that scientists at a national laboratory have made a discovery about fusion energy, the process that powers the sun and stars that could one day provide a cheap source of electricity. , said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved a net energy gain for the first time in a fusion experiment using lasers, one of the sources said.

Fusion works when the nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat of 100 million degrees Celsius or greater, causing them to fuse into a new, larger atom, releasing enormous amounts of energy.

But the process consumes huge amounts of energy and the trick has been to make it self-sustaining and get more energy than it comes in and do it continuously rather than in brief bursts.

If fusion is commercialized, which advocates say could happen in a decade or more, it could bring additional benefits, including the generation of virtually carbon-free electricity, which could help fight climate change without the amounts of waste. radioactive nuclear power that today’s reactors produce.

However, running an electrical power plant from fusion presents difficult hurdles, such as economically containing the heat and keeping the lasers firing consistently. Other fusion methods use magnets instead of lasers.

Investors such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and John Doerr have pumped money into companies considering a merger. Private industry pledged more than $2.8 billion last year to the industry, according to the Fusion Industry Association, bringing the total to about $5 billion in recent years.

