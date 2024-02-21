The United States will announce “a large package of sanctions” next Friday against Russia for the death of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to what John Kirby, one of the White House spokespersons, announced this Tuesday.

The objective of the sanctions will be “hold responsible” to Russia for the death of Navalny and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “ferocious” and “brutal” war he is waging against Ukraine, he detailed during a press conference.



The spokesman did not specify what sanctions specifically the United States will impose on Russia, a country that has already been subject to numerous economic restrictions both by Washington and the European Union (EU) since the invasion of Ukraine began almost two years ago.

Joe Biden's Government has imposed several sanctions against Russia, including actions to isolate oligarchs close to Putin, sanctions against the energy sector and the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT international interbank communication system, which has further isolated the Russian economy from the international financial system.



Last Friday, shortly after Navalny's death was made public, Biden gave a speech at the White House in which He held Putin directly responsible for the death and warned that it was evaluating “different options” to respond to that event.

The US president already advanced in 2021 after meeting Putin in Geneva that there would be “devastating consequences” for Russia if Navalny died in prison.

Navalny, 47, died after feeling ill after taking a walk in the prison where he was being held and, although medical services tried to revive him “for more than half an hour”, he ended up losing his life.



In 2020, Navalny had survived a poisoning attempt with the chemical agent Novichok and his health had been a cause of growing concern after he went on a hunger strike between March and April 2021, weeks in which he lost a lot of weight.

Navalny's mother and widow have questioned the Russian authorities' version of the opposition leader's death and have claimed that the body is handed over to them of the politician to find out what was the cause that led him to lose his life.

