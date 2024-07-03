State Department: Ukrainian Armed Forces to Increase Range of Strikes on Russia if Russian Armed Forces Expand Front

With the permission of the United States, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) can increase the range of strikes on Russian territory. This will happen if the Russian army expands the front, said US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien.

“As US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last week, if Russia tries to expand this front, Ukraine will be allowed to pursue its objectives at a greater distance,” the US State Department representative emphasized. In this way, the official answered the press question about how Ukraine will be able to reach Russian military bases located beyond the maximum strike range allowed to Kyiv – 100 kilometers.

Photo: Octav Ganea / Reuters

The US and NATO have called for the lifting of all restrictions on Ukrainian air strikes against Russia

A number of high-ranking officials from the United States and NATO leadership, including the outgoing Secretary General of the military bloc Jens Stoltenberg, have called for a complete lifting of restrictions on Kyiv’s strikes on Russian territory.

“A group of officials in the U.S. and abroad have called for lifting the remaining restrictions, including the NATO secretary general,” Defense News reported in an article

In a conversation with the publication, an unnamed Pentagon representative emphasized that due to the frequently changing situation in the combat zone in Ukraine, leading Western politicians “often do things they did not intend to do before.”

Photo: Reuters

Russia predicts even greater deterioration of relations with the US amid increased range of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes

US plans to increase the range of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russian territory will lead to an even greater deterioration in relations between the states, said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

This will lead to nothing, it will only contribute to the growth of tensions in the world, and this is well known in Europe, America and the Global South Grigory KarasinChairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

The official stressed that such aggressive statements are not the first time that American diplomats have made them. He noted that the US is deliberately provoking an escalation of the conflict, trying to show the public that they believe in Ukraine’s victory over Russia.

The State Duma also commented on Washington’s permission to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack Russian territories with Western weapons. Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the parliamentary committee on security and combating corruption, warned that such statements by US officials could lead to the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

He expressed confidence that the aggression of Western politicians is connected with their desire to give Ukraine a new impetus and move the current conflict to a more dangerous stage.