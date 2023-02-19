Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US to allocate additional $100 million to Turkey and Syria

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
US to allocate additional $100 million to Turkey and Syria

With the additional US$ 100 million, the total resources allocated to Syria and Turkey reach US$ 185 million| Photo: EFE /EPA/Jacquelyn Martin

The United States announced this Sunday (19) an additional aid of US$ 100 million (R$ 520 million) to face the consequences of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria at the beginning of the month. With that, the total amount allocated by the Americans because of the catastrophe reaches US$ 185 million (R$ 962.1 million).

The US State Department indicated, through a statement, that US President Joe Biden authorized the sending of US$ 50 million by the Emergency Assistance Fund for Migrants and Refugees (ERMA, for its acronym in English) . The other US$ 50 million will be allocated through the Department of State itself and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The aid, it says, will focus on the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and will be available to support international and non-governmental organizations. The money will be used to deliver blankets, mattresses, food, cold weather clothes or tents, among other materials. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey on Sunday.

See also  Can the BA.2 subvariant reinfect those who have already caught the omicron?

Today, the head of US diplomacy flew over, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Eurasian country, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, areas that were devastated by the earthquake. Blinken would visit relatives of Turkish soldiers affected by the catastrophe and would meet with members of the American rescue team and with volunteers from the White Helmets, who work in Syria.


#allocate #additional #million #Turkey #Syria

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The election of the standard-bearers culminates the Festive Half Year of Moors and Christians of Murcia

The election of the standard-bearers culminates the Festive Half Year of Moors and Christians of Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result