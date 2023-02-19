US to allocate additional $100 million to Turkey and Syria

With the additional US$ 100 million, the total resources allocated to Syria and Turkey reach US$ 185 million | Photo: EFE /EPA/Jacquelyn Martin

The United States announced this Sunday (19) an additional aid of US$ 100 million (R$ 520 million) to face the consequences of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria at the beginning of the month. With that, the total amount allocated by the Americans because of the catastrophe reaches US$ 185 million (R$ 962.1 million).

The US State Department indicated, through a statement, that US President Joe Biden authorized the sending of US$ 50 million by the Emergency Assistance Fund for Migrants and Refugees (ERMA, for its acronym in English) . The other US$ 50 million will be allocated through the Department of State itself and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The aid, it says, will focus on the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and will be available to support international and non-governmental organizations. The money will be used to deliver blankets, mattresses, food, cold weather clothes or tents, among other materials. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey on Sunday.

Today, the head of US diplomacy flew over, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Eurasian country, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, areas that were devastated by the earthquake. Blinken would visit relatives of Turkish soldiers affected by the catastrophe and would meet with members of the American rescue team and with volunteers from the White Helmets, who work in Syria.