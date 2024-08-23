New York.– The Biden administration said Friday it may add more than 100 companies and organizations in Russia, China and elsewhere to a restricted trade list and take other steps as it casts a wider net to try to capture more of the advanced technology flowing into the Russian military.

The new rules are intended to disrupt the procurement of networks that are channeling semiconductors and technology to Russian forces, who are using them to fight Ukraine.

That would give the U.S. government broad authority to block products made with American technology from being shipped to Russia, even if those products are manufactured in countries outside the United States.

The sanctions also included adding 123 entities in Russia, Crimea, China, Turkey, Iran and Cyprus to a so-called entity list.

Suppliers are prohibited from shipping certain products to companies on the entity list without first obtaining government authorization.

The government also added certain addresses in Hong Kong and Turkey to the list as they are known to have established shell companies, meaning any such companies with those addresses could face trading restrictions.

The additions to the list of entities include several that were uncovered in a recent New York Times investigation, such as an office at 135 Bonham Strand in Hong Kong’s financial district that specializes in setting up shell companies.

The office was the headquarters of at least four companies that funneled millions of restricted chips and sensors to military technology firms in Russia, the investigation found.

The additions bring the number of organizations the Biden administration has added to the entity list in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine to more than 1,000.

On Friday, the State and Treasury Departments also added nearly 400 individuals and organizations to sanctions lists for aiding Russia’s war effort.

The sanctions target networks that provide munitions to Russia, assist the country in sanctions evasion, launder gold and acquire electronic components, among other actions, the Treasury Department said.