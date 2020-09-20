US President’s special envoy Marshall Billingsley said that Washington made Moscow a “good offer” to extend the START Treaty, but after the presidential elections the situation will change and “the price of the issue will rise.” He said this in an interview. Kommersant.

He said that the United States is ready at any time to conclude a “presidential memorandum”, which will become a framework document for the period of elaboration of a new treaty to replace START. He also said that if the treaty expires, the United States will re-commission the ballistic missile launchers, which had previously been converted, into operation in February 2021.

According to him, the United States is not building up its nuclear potential, while Russia and China are doing it.

«Мы считаем, что соглашение, которого мы достигнем в будущем, должно отражать как упомянутые мной соображения двустороннего характера, так и трехсторонние озабоченности», - сказал Биллингсли.

In August, he announced that the United States was ready to extend the current START Treaty “for a certain period of time” under certain conditions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Washington is putting forward unrealistic conditions for the extension of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms.

The Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty is currently the only existing arms limitation treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States. It will expire after February 5, 2021.