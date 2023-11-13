US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday (13) that the country will respond to all attacks carried out by groups linked to Iran against its troops in the Middle East.

The announcement was made after new bombings were confirmed from Iraq and Syria overnight. “These attacks must stop, and if they don’t, we will not hesitate to do whatever is necessary to protect the troops,” said Austin, who has been carrying out a diplomatic agenda in Seoul in recent days.

Pro-Iran militias attacked two bases with a larger American presence in the province of Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria.

Armed groups supported by Tehran launched around 15 projectiles at the Kóniko gas field, where troops from the international coalition led by Washington, which is fighting against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, are present, the Syrian Observatory for Rights said in a statement. Humans.

According to the NGO, based in the United Kingdom and with a vast network of collaborators on the ground, this is the largest attack carried out “from within Syrian territory” amid a wave of actions that pro-Iranian militias have been carrying out for almost a month. .

On Sunday (12), American planes struck a weapons storage facility and a command and control center for an Iranian-linked militia in Syria, in retaliation for continued attacks.

The head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, also issued a statement, saying that the American offensive in the Middle East comes in response to “provocations by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated groups in Iraq and Syria.”

“The United States will continue to defend its people and interests,” the statement said.

Iran-backed militias began bombing Israel and American military bases in the week following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli territory. Since then, these groups have carried out a series of terrorist actions in the region.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the escalation of violence in the Middle East was “inevitable.”

“Due to the expansion of the intensity of the war against the civilian residents of Gaza, the expansion of the scope of the war has become inevitable,” said the representative of the Iranian regime during a conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two countries are accused of financing terrorist activities in the region.