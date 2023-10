Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro during a migration summit in Mexico last week | Photo: EFE/Carlos López

The United States threatened this Monday (30) to “take measures” against Venezuela, after the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) suspended the entire opposition primary process.

In the vote, held on the 22nd, former deputy María Corina Machado was chosen to contest next year’s presidential election, in a likely clash with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

A spokesperson for the US State Department informed the press that the White House called on the Chavista regime to “maintain the commitments made when signing the agreement on the political roadmap in Barbados”.

“The United States government will take action if Maduro and his representatives do not fulfill their commitments under the electoral roadmap,” added the spokesperson.

An agreement signed two weeks ago in Barbados by the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition established conditions for free elections in 2024, including international observation.

As a result of this commitment, on the 18th, the American government announced the partial suspension of sanctions against Venezuela, including those on oil and gas, for six months, although it warned on that occasion that it could reconsider the decision if the “political prisoners of the USA in Venezuela are not released and if opposition protester María Corina Machado continues to be banned from holding elected public office.”

This Monday, the Supreme Court, equipped by Chavismo, ordered the suspension of “all effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Commission” (CNP), after admitting an appeal presented by deputy José Brito, who had requested the review of “irregularities”. (EFE Agency)