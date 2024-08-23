Treasury: US to Prosecute Countries for Opening Branches of Russian Banks

The US will pursue countries that allow Russian banks to open branches in their jurisdictions to circumvent Western sanctions. This was reported in interview Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Wally Adeyemo told the Financial Times.

“We will go after not only the branch they open, but also other organizations and companies in your jurisdiction that cooperate with them,” he threatened.

The official stressed that most of the world’s major banks have given in to Western dominance and do not want to take risks. According to him, they cooperate much more with the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and “the rest of the coalition” than with Russia. “They do not want to lose access to the dollar, the euro, the pound sterling or the yen,” Adeyemo added.

Earlier, a large Kyrgyz bank, Keremet Bank, announced the suspension of money transfers via mobile applications of a number of Russian banks and the operator of the Russian national payment system, JSC NSPK, in both directions. The reasons for this decision in both cases were not specified, but most likely, it is about US sanctions.