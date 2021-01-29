The United States admitted that it might change its mind about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan due to violations of the peace agreements by the Taliban terrorist movement (prohibited in Russia). This was stated by Pentagon Assistant Chief for Public Relations John Kirby, quoted by Reuters…

“If the Taliban do not adhere to agreements to combat terrorism and end violence (…), it will be difficult to find a solution,” he said. Kirby threatened that in this case, the United States may reconsider its decision on the presence of troops. He added that Washington has not yet made a final decision on this matter.

The Pentagon’s assistant chief confirmed that there are now about 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan.

In July 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States plans to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. He stressed that the US Army has cut its military presence in the country by half.

The United States brought troops into Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York.