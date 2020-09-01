The United States will consider new sanctions against Russia if it intervenes more openly in the Belarusian crisis. With this step, the Russian state was threatened by a source Reuters at the highest level of the American administration.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a reserve of law enforcement officers had been formed in Russia, which, if necessary, would provide assistance to the neighboring country. However, this will only happen if the situation in Belarus gets out of control.

Later, Lukashenko commented on Putin’s statement. “It’s not because the Russians want to protect Belarus. Listen, we’ll defend ourselves. But the Russian president and I understand what can happen if we miss, ”he said and explained that Belarus could turn into a theater of military operations, since for the West it is a“ springboard ”to Russia.

Mass demonstrations have been going on in the republic for three weeks already: the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the violence against protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists began in the country again. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

Protesting citizens of Belarus do not recognize the official election results, according to which Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote.