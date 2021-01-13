The US State Department has threatened with sanctions the European companies, which, according to Washington, are helping Russia in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

“We are trying to notify companies of the risk and urge them to end their involvement before it’s too late,” said the agency’s source.

The American authorities believe that Nord Stream 2 has no chance of being implemented and will not be launched. A senior US government official told DPA that the pipeline “will never transport Russian gas.”

The construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but this was prevented by US sanctions. Due to the restrictions, the Swiss company Allseas withdrew from the project, providing the pipelayer. Russia had to look for another vessel, and the delivery date of the facility was postponed indefinitely.