Usa, the law against inflation approved by the Senate, for the defense of the environment and families

The new US law, called “the fight against inflation”, more for a political strategy than for the content of the law it passed to the Senate and is ready to pass for approval by the House. Joe Biden, in a crisis of consensus and in fear of the mid-term elections, immediately ran to describe it as a great success “The Senate Democrats have sided with American families for special interests, voting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance and daily energy costs and to reduce the deficit,” while in the end the wealthiest companies will pay a fair tax. I am running for president promising to get the government back to work for working families, and that’s what this bill does. “

Usa, a law scaled down with respect to Biden’s dreams

But, beyond the superficial satisfaction of President Biden, the rule is much watered down compared to the super dream promised in the electoral campaign. The Build Back Better, Biden’s idea it would have moved “monstrous” investments. This approved however will go to move 430,000 million dollars over the next decade with a forecast of revenues of approximately 740,000 million dollars. But the law is lacking not only from an economic point of view but also from a social one. Indeed Bernie Sanders, one of his party’s more left-wing senators, pointed out during the debate that much of the measures designed for free childcare, maternity and sick leave and other aid, have been overlooked. Previously, the Senate MP, Elizabeth MacDonough, had removed from the law the provision that prevented pharmaceutical companies from raising prices at a rate higher than inflation. And due to Republican support to reach 60 votes, a restriction on the price of insulin was omitted from the law.

Usa, investments against global warming

Also on the side of global warming, the goal achieved (369,000 million dollars of spending and tax incentives over 10 years to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030) it is worth about 50% of the goal dreamed by the President. In any case, the law does not limit emissions, so its effect will depend on the prices of the different energy sources. If fossil fuels became cheaper, the energy transition would slow down. But it is fair to acknowledge that it is still a very significant measure. Among the rules approved a tax reform for large companies. A minimum tax of 15% for companies with profits of over $ 1,000 million. The other key aspect of the law is the reduction in the price of prescription drugs, especially for Medicare beneficiaries, public insurance primarily for people over the age of 65. The rule sets a limit by which Medicare beneficiaries cannot pay more than $ 2,000 annually in drugs, which will particularly benefit those with chronic or very severe illnesses. Additionally, for the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate drug prices directly with Big Pharma. In short, the President’s dreams were really different, the law is a bit similar to a decaffeinated coffee but it remains something that gives energy and defends a bit of weaker classes in a very delicate economic moment.

