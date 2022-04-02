The Federal Reserve and the rate hike

The American Federal Reserve (Fed) it has practically asked the country for full employment to push the increase in monetary policy forward, and the stars and stripes job market is responding pretty well. The pace of growth continues with wages rising and jobs on the rise, despite a slowdown compared to February, when there were 750,000 jobs (almost double compared to March). The job market, according to the “Government Labor Statistics Office” has grown by 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell two-tenths from the previous month to 3.6%. According to analysts, the Fed is forecasting a new increase with this trend, which should be decided at the next meeting on 3 and 4 May.

The US sectors with the highest employment growth

The greatest growth was recorded in the sector leisure and catering, with 112,000 new jobs. The two sectors were the ones that had recorded the greatest loss of jobs in the years of the pandemic. Then, the other sectors that grew were those of professional services (102,000 jobs), then in retail (49,000) and finally in industry (38,000). The March unemployment rate, just six million unemployed out of a population of 330 million, is very close to that recorded in February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. when it was 3.5%, with 5.7 million unemployed. However, the number of employed workers is still around 1.6 million below the pre-pandemic level.

Usa, an economy with still a lot of uncertainty

From the data of the Department of Labor, even if they tend to be positive, they reveal the uncertainty of the American economy in full growth of the inflationary trendwith a first rate hike in March, the psychological pressure of the war in Ukraine, the “Stop and go” of the major global supply chains (with microchip productions among the most affected). Consumption, however, is in decline due to inflation which is at an all-time high since the 1980s, and for this reason the catering sector could be affected. Goldman Sachs forecasts they expect a slowdown in hiring of 200,000 per month in the next quarter. Even for businesses (which have added an average of half a million workers per month over the past year), the mix of inflation and higher interest rates is believed to slow job creation in the short term. Job applications have been spurred by a sharp decline in Covid-19 infections. This made it possible to lift the restrictions in almost the whole country. The March budget still shows no signs of the impact on the labor market of the war in Ukraine, which has pushed energy prices up to over 4 dollars per gallon of gasoline (3.7 liters). In short, growth but still many shadows on the stars and stripes economy.