US Towards Rate Cut, 25 or 50 Basis Points Unknown

THE Asian stock markets are taking a breather after global stocks posted their best week in nine months, on expectations that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession and that the inflation drop may start a series of interest rate cuts.

The prospect of lower financing costs led gold to rise above $2,500 an ounce for the first time, while the dollar fell against the euro, although the yen and Swiss franc, considered safe havens, fell on renewed risk appetite.

Over the weekend, members of the Federal Reserve Mary Daly And Austin Goolsbee have signaled the possibility of monetary policy easing in September. In addition, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, to be released on Wednesday, should highlight a more dovish outlook.

The president of the Fed, Jerome Powellwill speak Friday in Jackson Hole, and investors expect him to acknowledge the need for a rate cut. For many Americans, the biggest event of the fall will not be the presidential election or the conflict in the Middle East, but the first interest rate cut in more than four years. While the planned September cut will not immediately change consumer goods prices or firms’ hiring decisions, it will mark the beginning of a new phase in the cycle monetary policywith significant repercussions on the economy, financial markets and consumers.

The Jackson Hole Symposium, a traditional late summer gathering organized by the Federal Reserve in Kansas City in Wyoming, will therefore be the key event of the week. This year’s theme is “Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy.” The meeting will begin Thursday evening, but the focus will be on Friday morning, with the speech by Jerome Powell. With the central bank about to make crucial decisions, the attention of the financial markets will be maximum.

In particular, confirmation is awaited that the Fed will proceed with a rate cut. Powell already said last month that if inflation and the job market continue to cool, a cut could be considered at the next meeting. However, what will be key will be the pace of future cuts, as the Fed faces risks associated with both to inflation is to the occupation.

“The analysts of BloombergEconomics they believe that Powell could use the Jackson Hole speech to declare that the time for a rate cut will soon be ‘opportune’, experts note, but the focus will be on one specific question: Will Powell signal the possibility of a 50 basis point cut? While he is unlikely to close the door on that, he is also unlikely to show much inclination to do so, as there does not yet appear to be a consensus among policymakers on the need for such a large cut.

Even the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Baileywill speak on Friday, while Philip Lanechief economist of the European Central Bankwill speak the following day. The symposium is usually a good opportunity for further commentary from a wide range of policymakers and economists. Details of the program will be announced Thursday evening, local time. In the meantime, attention will be turned to the minutes of the meeting of the Fed of July 30-31.

In Europe, the most anticipated macroeconomic data is the final data on inflation of July in the Eurozone, due on Tuesday, and the PMI indices (reflecting the expectations of purchasing managers across sectors) from France, Germany, the euro area and the UK, due on Thursday. Also on Thursday morning, the ECB will publish its second-quarter wage indicators, while the US PMI data will be released in the afternoon.