The U.S. delegation chose Gauff, ranked second in the world and standing at 1.75 meters tall, to carry the American flag alongside basketball star LeBron James, who is 2.06 meters tall, during the opening ceremony on Friday.

“I’m a little bit worried about the height difference,” said Gauff, 20, who will be crowned the 2023 US Open champion, about her thoughts about carrying the American flag. “I thought it was two flags, but I saw some pictures (of previous Olympics) of them carrying the flag together.”

Gough is a basketball fan and often watches games from the stands, and has previously admitted she would be in awe of meeting James, a four-time NBA champion.

Asked if she had any plans to record a TikTok video with James, 39, whom she considers a “role model,” she said: “No, I haven’t met him yet, so I don’t think I would have the confidence to do that.”

“I’ve watched a lot of (Miami) Heat games, on TV, in the stadium. I’ve seen him (James) a few times. But I’ve never met him, although I’d like to say I have,” she added.