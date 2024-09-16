The new sanctions package issued by the US Treasury Department, which went into effect on Thursday, represents a further step in the American strategy of economic isolation of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions, which prohibit the sale, supply and design of software and technological services, aim to deprive the Russian defense sector of the ability to use Western technological systems. In this context, the measures extend to consultations and cloud computing services, with the aim of reducing Russia’s access to vital know-how and resources.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden

What do the US sanctions include?

The package, which includes agreements aimed at targeting around 300 Russian individuals and entities, also calls for strict monitoring of financial institutions that might try to circumvent these bans. This secondary sanctions approach means that foreign companies collaborating with Russian entities in the technology sector could also face repercussions, thus underlining the determination to create a robust and comprehensive sanctions regime. The ultimate goal is to undermine Russia’s ability to operate at a technological level by limiting access to critical materials used in advanced weapons and defense systems.

In parallel, the European Union has adopted similar restrictive measures, cutting exports worth over €48 billion across several categories, amid growing consensus among its members to take a united approach against Moscow. The EU’s 13th package of sanctions was passed shortly after the controversial death of political opponent Alexei Navalny, creating further outrage and political pressure to take action against the Russian government’s actions. This synchronization of sanctions actions between United States and the EU is indicating a growing preference for adopting coordinated and aggressive economic policies towards Russia, intent on hitting its economy.

The impact on the Russian economy

The sanctions have proven to have a significant impact on the Russian economy, U.S. officials said. However, the true effectiveness of such measures remains a matter of debate, especially regarding the possibility that Russia could find alternative solutions or ally itself with nations that do not follow the same restrictions. Furthermore, It remains to be seen how the Russian people will respond to these measures, in a domestic context already marked by political and social tensions. While sanctions remain a crucial foreign policy tool, the future remains uncertain and the fight for economic and political justice promises to be long and complex.