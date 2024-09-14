USA, the White House opens the tariff war against the Chinese online giants

China’s trade giants Fear, Alibaba And Shein not only have they grown out of all proportion in Europe but they are also entering the United States in an exponential manner. In particular in North America this sudden success has been favored by preferential duties. Imports of goods under 800 dollars enjoy an ad hoc law, to overcome the duties, called “de minimis”.

We are talking about an incredible boom in imports from the Asian giant, which has gone from just 140 million a year to over 1 billion dollars. A law (the “de minimis”) which, in light of the results, seems to be too favourable to Asian producers who thus create “unfair competition”.

The brake that the Government wants to pull will particularly affect the textile sector. The booster to this boom was born especially during the pandemic when online shopping (of electronics and textiles in particular) exploded exponentially

Once the law is removed, Chinese prices will necessarily increase

With this course correction all these products will no longer enjoy any tariff exemption. This will affect 40% of US imports and 70% of Chinese textile and apparel imports. The immediate consequence of these measures will be that the prices of these products will increase.

At the moment, most of the products exempted from “de minimis” arrive in America from e-commerce platforms founded in China. The American government has finally understood that “customs favors” favor the import of huge volumes of low-value products (textiles and clothing) especially in the “duty-free” markets.

So far, Shein, Temu and Alibaba have not only been exempted from duties with their direct-to-consumer sales, but can also avoid cumbersome logistics and expensive warehouses. The White House is also aware that this trend makes it increasingly difficult to detect and stop the import of illegal or unsafe goods.

Without forgetting that in this way illicit synthetic drugs (Fentanyl in the lead), raw materials and machinery for producing synthetic drugs can enter the United States. In any case, the two candidates for the White House have also shown, with different nuances, a desire for protectionism. Therefore, in light of the new actions of the American Government, the near future should certainly be less favorable for the trade of the Chinese giants that operate on the Internet in the country.