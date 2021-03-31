Secretary of State Antony Blinken presents the annual report on Human Rights Tuesday in Washington. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The United States has put the accent of its annual report on human rights on two of its main geopolitical rivals, China and Russia, whom it criticizes for what it calls the “genocide” of the Uyghurs and the persecution of political dissidents, respectively, between other abuses. This is underlined by the State Department report where it analyzes the situation of the rule of law and respect for human rights in almost 200 countries and that in the case of Spain it cites the “multiple information about members of the Government attacking certain media outlets. communication and specific journalists ”.

In the case of China, the report published on Tuesday highlights that in the last year there have been “cases of genocide and crimes against humanity, predominantly against Muslim Uighurs and other minority ethnic and religious groups in Xinjiang.” The State Department insists that there are “more than two million Uighurs undergoing daily re-education programs,” to which are added one million more who are in extrajudicial internment camps. In addition, the note recounts both the four missing Chinese journalists who reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, as well as the harassment, censorship and police intervention in the case of academics who have questioned the official narrative. Beijing with the pandemic.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has also stressed that many governments have used the coronavirus crisis as a “pretext to restrict rights and consolidate authoritarian actions.” “The lines on human rights issues are going in the wrong direction,” he says.

With regard to Russia, the report emphasizes the situation of the opposition Alexei Navalni, imprisoned on his return from Germany, where he was transferred last year to be treated for poisoning with Novichok. According to the State Department, there are “credible reports” that would show that who was behind the poisoning of Navalni was the Federal Security Service of Russia.

The US has also lashed out harshly against Belarus, whose authorities it accuses of carrying out arbitrary arrests, beatings and all kinds of violence against protesters who protest against the government of Aleksandr Lukashenko, whom it does not hesitate to define as the leader of “a Authoritarian state ”, with a long list of human rights abuses behind it. “Authorities at all levels generally operate with impunity and always fail to prosecute or punish those responsible in the government or the security forces who committed the abuses,” he details.

Blinken also announced that the State Department plans to reexamine reproductive health issues in individual country reports. An addendum to the report will be published later this year that will cover the issues, including information on maternal mortality and discrimination against women in access to sexual and reproductive health. The Donald Trump Administration removed these issues from the Department’s annual reports.

The note also includes the use of the term “occupied” when referring to the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Under the Trump Administration, the State Department dropped the term “occupied” when referring to these territories and removed the Golan Heights from the 2018 and 2019 reports after the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty there.