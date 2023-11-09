Home page politics

Russia is expanding its drone production for the Ukraine war. The effectiveness of the weapons is questioned by a Telegram video.

Kiev – A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a bizarre spectacle from the Ukraine war. In the main role: a military vehicle supplied by the USA, which remains intact after a direct hit by an unmanned Russian drone and simply continues to drive.

The material published on the Telegram channel of Voenniy Ocvedomitel (Military Informant) is said to be aerial photos from a Lancet drone. The combat drone hits the vehicle, followed by an explosion. There seems to be a certain pride in the post that Russia has such advanced weapons.

The “new ‘Lancet’ with target detection” hit “the American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA armored personnel carrier with BRAT remote sensing” at the front of the vehicle, it says. It is now possible to “record an accurate arrival at the destination without any deviations”. It goes on to say that the video was shot courtesy of the Black Hussars, the channel of the Russian Guard’s 15th Separate Alexandria Motorized Brigade. The footage cannot be independently verified. In addition, neither the place nor the date were given.

Russia intensifies production of threats – “for mass, synchronized swarm attacks”

The Lancet, which is said to be seen in the recording, is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle for combating ground targets that was developed around 2020 by the Russian manufacturer ZALA Aero. The drone is a so-called loitering weapon. These can be launched without a specific target and then circle over an area for a long time. Only when a target comes into view is the attack initiated, depending on the weapon type, either by a pilot on the ground or by the weapon’s internal sensors.

Russia is said to have recently launched a new version of the Lancet. According to Russian sources, the “Izdeliye-53” version of the drone has been in use since around October 21st. This is what the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes. According to Russian military bloggers, newer versions of these drones would have an “automatic guidance system” that can distinguish between different types of targets, the ISW continued. This makes them more effective “for mass, synchronized swarm attacks.” Russian media also reported that production of the Lancet-3 loitering ammunition was intensified, according to the US magazine Newsweek. A new system was shown in state television reports in July.

Bradley tank survives direct hit: USA wants to deliver more vehicles

The tank hit in the video is reportedly the US Bradley M2A2 infantry fighting vehicle. These had been touted as a welcome addition to Ukraine’s armed forces after US President Joe Biden’s administration approved the delivery of 50 armored personnel carriers in January as part of a $2.8 billion package to help Kiev fight Russian aggression. They are believed to have gone into combat in Ukraine in April Newsweek writes. In addition, the US Department of Defense announced on June 13 that it would send more Bradley M2A2 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

According to manufacturer BAE Systems, the infantry tank is characterized by “outstanding survivability, mobility and killing effectiveness”. The M2A2 version was first introduced in the US Army in 1988 and is, the military website Army Recognition According to them, an improved version of the Bradley M2A1 with “improved vehicle survivability”. If the Telegram video is to be believed, the manufacturer does not seem to have promised too much, at least in this case. (tpn)