Former Deputy Secretary of State Countryman: Harris Will Want to Agree with Russia on Arms

US Vice President Kamala Harris, if she wins the presidential election, will want to reach an arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, former US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas Countryman said, writes RIA Novosti.

According to him, Harris is interested in the agreement with Russia. Countryman believes that on the issue of arms control, the US vice president will be “much more capable” than the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“We are ready to talk with Russia about arms control without preconditions, regardless of what happens in Ukraine,” he noted.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US is ready to hold bilateral arms control talks with Russia and China.