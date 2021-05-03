US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke about the “forced” relationship with China. He stated this on the air of the CBS television channel.

Blinken, answering a question about the possibility of drawing “red lines” in relations with Beijing, noted that in any case, Washington will have to deal with China. He stressed that the United States is now not in a position not to interact with China. “There are serious difficulties in these relations, be it a confrontational world, a competitive world or a world based on cooperation,” the American diplomat summed up.

The head of the State Department explained that among such difficulties, among other things, is the issue of China’s policy in Xinjiang.

Earlier it was reported that the Pentagon considers the rules of international order and the economy as the main areas of confrontation between the United States and China. At the same time, First Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks refused to call the military conflict with Beijing inevitable. Hicks noted that the parties should avoid unnecessary military tension, as it is contrary to the national interests of the two countries.