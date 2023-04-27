Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

TV host Jerry Springer is dead. © RD/MediaPunch/Imago

Jerry Springer shaped US television with his polarizing TV talk show. The moderator died on Thursday, as his family has since confirmed.

Chicago – He made a name for himself on US television with his rowdy talk show. Presenter Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79. His spokeswoman Linda Shafran confirmed the German press agency the death of the TV star on Thursday. Local TV station WLWT5 quoted a statement from the family. Accordingly, the former mayor of the US city of Cincinnati died peacefully on Thursday (April 27) at his home near Chicago.

Springer gained notoriety in the US through its daily TV show. The format was known for its beating scenes between the guests and rough bullying. Springer had repeatedly emphasized in interviews that he was embarrassed about a lot of things on the show.

Springer became known in Germany more than 20 years ago after a German living in Florida murdered his ex-wife after they appeared together on the Springer show. The woman’s body was found a few hours after the program was broadcast in July 2000. (kh/dpa)