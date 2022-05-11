The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved $40 billion in aid to Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned that Kiev was running out of funds to tackle Russia.

Military, humanitarian and economic assistance was approved by 368 votes to 57. Democrats and Republicans have already worked out the details and the Senate is expected to approve it by next week.

“With this aid program, the United States sends a signal to the world of our solid determination to support the brave people of Ukraine to victory,” Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said in a letter to lawmakers.

The package includes $6 billion that will allow Ukraine to equip itself with armored vehicles and strengthen its anti-aircraft defense in the face of fighting in the east and south of the country.

It is also planned to allocate a few billion dollars to guarantee “the continuity of Ukrainian democratic institutions”, as well as a large humanitarian component to face the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin since February 24.

For several weeks, Biden asked the US Congress for 33 billion dollars to help Ukraine. But on Monday night, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders agreed to increase assistance even further and reached a commitment close to $40 billion.

After approval in the House of Representatives, the vote in the Senate remains, which must ratify the aid. “Approving this emergency funding quickly is essential to help the Ukrainian people in their fight against the cruel Putin,” urged Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

In a Congress accustomed to political disputes, these measures have very broad bipartisan support.

– Urgency –

In a statement Monday, Biden urged Congress to vote “immediately” on this funding. There is, according to the US Executive, urgency.

“We assess that President Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine,” National Intelligence Director Avril Haines told a hearing on Capitol Hill, the seat of Congress.

She added that the Russian president likely expects a waning of Western support for Kiev as the conflict continues to trigger food shortages and inflation, including skyrocketing energy prices.

A traditional foreign policy ally of US presidents, Congress has already released nearly $14 billion for Ukraine’s crisis in mid-March, after listening to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compare his country’s conflict with the darkest hours. dark moments in American history, such as the attack on Pearl Harbor and the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Biden on Monday enacted the creation of a program that will make it easier for the US to send military equipment to Ukraine, more than 80 years after a similar plan kicked off US involvement in World War II.