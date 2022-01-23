The US State Department has ordered relatives of diplomatic personnel at the embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine. The ministry also issued a negative travel advice for the country on Sunday, due to “increased threat of a Russian invasion” and Covid-19. The ministry also advises US citizens to leave Ukraine.
