The United States announced this Friday (26) the temporary suspension of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) due to allegations that several of its employees had participated in the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, which occurred on October 7th, which left more than 1,200 people dead.

“The US is extremely concerned about allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” the US State Department said in a statement.

As a result, the US announced that it has temporarily suspended additional funding for the body and is reviewing these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.

Despite cutting funding, the US acknowledged that the agency has so far played a “key role in providing Palestinians with assistance,” such as food and medicine, and “saved lives.”

The North American country emphasized that it is “important that UNRWA addresses these allegations and takes appropriate corrective measures”.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke this Friday with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, to ask for a “swift and complete investigation into this matter”.

Joe Biden's administration also contacted Israel to request more information about such allegations.

UNRWA announced this Friday its decision to terminate the contracts of several of its employees who allegedly participated in the attacks and to launch an investigation to establish the facts.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement that he had taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these employees and launch an investigation “to establish the truth without delay” as well as “to protect the agency's ability to provide assistance humanitarian aid” in the Gaza Strip.

In the note, Lazzarini said that this situation occurs after Israeli authorities provided UNRWA with information about the alleged participation of several agency employees in the attacks against Israel on October 7.

“Any UNRWA employee who has been involved in acts of terrorism must be held accountable, including through criminal proceedings,” said the agency's top representative, without specifying how many workers were involved, the acts that Israel attributes to them and their alleged involvement with the terrorist group Hamas.

Israel has repeatedly accused UNRWA of complicity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and claimed that several of its employees are, in fact, terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic group, an accusation the UN rejects.

With more than 30,000 employees, UNRWA is the largest organization in the Gaza Strip outside the government.

In November last year, a month after the Hamas terrorist attacks, the NGO UN Watch, which monitors the UN's actions, said that UNRWA employees had celebrated the Hamas attacks on their social media accounts.

The report documented 20 Facebook profiles of UNRWA employees that contained incitement to hatred, violence and genocide against Jews. (With EFE Agency)