SpaceX Provides US Authorities with Falcon 9 Rocket Crash Report

The American company SpaceX has provided the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with a report on the Falcon 9 rocket accident, after which the agency decided to suspend the launch of these rockets. This is stated in a publication in social networks X.

It is noted that the report also describes actions to correct the abnormal situation. SpaceX emphasized that it is able to collect an unprecedented amount of data on the flights of its rockets and is ready to return to launches as early as July 27.

Earlier reports said a Falcon 9 engine malfunction had caused the first launch accident of this type in seven years. The US aviation regulator called for a halt to further Falcon launches and ordered SpaceX to investigate.

US Space Command chief General Stephen Whiting said at the Aspen Institute’s annual security forum on July 18 that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launches will soon resume.

It was previously known that in the long term, SpaceX’s main production would be concentrated in Texas.