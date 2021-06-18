The White House has temporarily suspended multimillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine. It was about the allocation of $ 100 million to Kiev. It is reported by Politico.

The corresponding decision was made after the meeting of US President Joe Biden with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It is noted that Washington has frozen not only financial assistance, but also the package of weapons, which was planned to be transferred to Ukraine. The American side was going to send Kiev short-range air defense systems, small arms and various anti-tank weapons.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.

On June 12, it became known that the Ukrainian authorities are using financial resources from US assistance to defend the country’s borders and deepen compatibility with NATO.

On June 11, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden will allocate $ 150 million to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

In April, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington will continue to defend Ukraine from “Russian aggression”: for this, the authorities intend to continue to provide military assistance to Kiev. He also added that the United States has allocated more than $ 2 billion to Ukraine since 2014 “in security assistance.”