The Wall Street Journal: Vienna has become a base for Russian covert operations

Vienna has become a new base for Russian covert operations after European countries expelled 600 Russian spy diplomats following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. About it stated American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the publication, over the past two years, the number of Russian civil servants in Austria has grown from 300 to more than 500. At the same time, according to Austrian intelligence services, up to half of them may work as spies. WSJ also claims that Russia hires organized crime figures, hackers, and private detectives to attack and monitor critical infrastructure, conduct influence operations, and more. It is noted that this is facilitated by Austrian legislation: according to the law, espionage is prohibited only if it is directed against Austria itself.

