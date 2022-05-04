Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

Russia could try to annex parts of Ukraine in the coming weeks, a US intelligence agency believes. A new level of escalation is imminent.

Moscow – The fighting in the Ukraine war has been going on for around ten weeks. It is difficult to say whether Russia’s attack on Ukraine will be worse than calculated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The information provided by both sides contradicts itself and is difficult to verify.

However, the slow Russian advance in Ukraine is probably only partly due to a weakening and poor coordination of Russian troops. At least one important military expert in Austria assumes that there could well be a strategy behind it: Russia is avoiding being ambushed by its careful, slow approach.

The capture of various parts of the country, especially in the south of Ukraine (including the important cities of Mariupol and Cherson), suggests that the implementation of the Russian attack is not as far behind Moscow’s plans as is sometimes portrayed.

Ukraine war: Putin’s alleged plan of a victory by May 9 is unlikely to work

A victory by May 9, as originally intended by Russia according to a NATO paper, will probably be difficult to achieve as things currently stand. However, the situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating in many parts of the country since the end of April. Apparently, the Ukrainian troops are running out of weapons, and supplies from the West are urgently needed. According to a report by the German press agency, the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked his German colleague Christine Lambrecht almost effusively for the announced delivery of anti-aircraft tanks.

Video: Further escalation in the Ukraine war from May 9th?

The Ukrainian defense minister assumes that after a good two months of war and the loss of thousands of soldiers, the country will face further “extremely difficult weeks”. The training on the delivered weapons and the logistics would take time, he says. It is clear to him that Russia sees military aid from the West as a provocation that will lead to a further escalation in the conflict. This is one of the reasons why the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has now promised, is so controversial, especially in Germany.

The German press agency summarizes the reports from the Russian media that the Russian armed forces report almost daily on how they are destroying warehouses with weapons and ammunition in Ukraine. The Russian Major General Igor Konashenkov, for many “Moscow’s best-known face in the war,” explains in broadcasts by the Ministry of Defense every morning and evening where which object was hit. He also informs the Russian people about military details.

Putin’s next steps: sham referendums to join Donbass?

According to Putin’s own statements, the declared goal of the war is a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Russia therefore sees the weapons and ammunition supplied by the NATO countries as “legitimate” targets, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced in Moscow.

In addition, Ukraine’s annexation to Russia is at least partially planned and may be imminent. According to a report by Washington Post, citing a senior US official, Russia is likely to hold mock referendums as early as mid-May, after which it will appear that residents of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson want to leave Ukraine and join Russia. Following this, Russia will most likely deploy pro-Moscow leaders in the regions.

The American ambassador to the European Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE), headquartered in Vienna, also said Washington Post recently reported that Russia is now planning “sham referendums” in the now Russian-controlled areas “as per the Kremlin’s tactics manual” in May in order to annex the self-proclaimed “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia. According to Carpenter, Putin wants to use the referenda to give his actions a democratic touch.

Ukraine war: city of Kherson as next independent separatist area?

There are also indications that Russia will also organize a vote on independence from Ukraine in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. A report by the Russian news agency would fit in with this RIA Novostithat the Russian currency ruble should be introduced in the Cherson region at the beginning of May. Here, too, joining the region with Russia may be a possible ultimate goal. A scenario is also conceivable in which Putin “wins” the war and can join parts of the country in the south and east of Ukraine. (with material from dpa)