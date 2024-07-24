American journalist Johnson said something terrible happened to Biden

American journalist Benny Johnson on his social media page X posted a video of US President Joe Biden boarding a plane, expressing his suspicions that he has serious health problems. In his opinion, something terrible happened to the head of state, and COVID-19 is not to blame.

“Joe Biden can barely walk. Something terrible has happened. It’s not COVID. He’s sick,” the political commentator said, suggesting that the country’s authorities are deliberately trying to hide it.

Earlier, Biden appeared in public for the first time since dropping out of the race and being diagnosed with coronavirus. He was caught on camera arriving at the airport to fly from Delaware to Washington, but the American leader said he was feeling well.