New US anti-Russian sanctions may include restrictions related to Russian sovereign debt. It is reported by Reuters citing a knowledgeable source.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that Washington will announce a new extensive package of restrictions on Thursday.

Bloomberg previously reported that the United States will expel ten Russian diplomats from the country and introduce new sanctions against individuals and legal entities from Russia. As it became known, restrictions will be imposed on 20 Russian organizations and 12 Russians, including representatives of the government and intelligence. Such measures will be in response to alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections and attributed to it hacker attacks through software firm SolarWinds.

On the eve, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov assessed the possibility of disconnecting Russia from international payment systems. According to him, such a possibility exists, since the imposition of sanctions against Russia is “a rather unpredictable process.” At the same time, Peskov expressed confidence that in the event of such a development of events, the Russians will be able to use the cards of the domestic payment system “Mir”, which “has already grown strong enough.”