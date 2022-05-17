Home page politics

Magdalene von Zumbusch

Russia has probably already used hypersonic missiles: now the USA is apparently following suit – hypersonic weapons are considered extremely fast and precise.

WASHINGTON – The Ukraine war continues to be fought bitterly. The US has apparently responded to Russia’s self-announced use of hypersonic missiles in the midst of the war. New hypersonic weapons that can fly at extreme speeds and deliver precise attacks have now been tested in the United States.

Putin uses hypersonic missiles in the Ukraine war: USA react with hypersonic weapon AGM-183A

The test of the AGM-183A Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) airborne weapon took place last Saturday (May 14) off the American west coast in southern California, the US Air Force announced on Monday (May 17). “We are doing everything we can to get this groundbreaking weapon ready for combat use as soon as possible,” said US Air Force spokesmen, according to the German Press Agency. The weapon flies five times the speed of sound and is extremely manoeuvrable, which enables particularly efficient attacks.

Amid Ukraine War: US Hypersonic Weapon Test “Made History”

The new weapon should enable the armed forces to hold their own positions in contested areas from a distance. It also expands precision strike capabilities, the US Air Force reported. A long-range Boeing B-52H bomber launched the hypersonic weapon and then deployed it. The Air Force spoke of a test that “made history”.

Video: According to its own statements, Russia has already fired the hypersonic missile “Kinzhal”.

According to its own statements, Russia has already used the hypersonic missile “Kinshal” several times in the course of its war of aggression against Ukraine. The use of the approximately eight meter long rockets is viewed critically, as the extremely fast and high-flying projectiles make resistance practically impossible.