Usa, Biden: if the decision of the Supreme Court on abortion is confirmed, it puts a series of rights at risk. Law is not overturned

If it will be confirmed in the final decision of the Supreme Court on Roe v Wade the “extremist” approach of the leaked draft, not only abortion but “a whole series of rights” will be at risk, with a clear reference to gay marriages. She said it Joe Biden expressing his “worry“in the face of what has been leaked from the decision of the conservative majority of the Court.” The idea that worries me a lot is that after 50 years we want to decide that a woman does not have the right to choose – explained the president – but even more is the argument used, which would mean that any decision made on the basis of the idea of ​​privacy would be questioned. “” If the decision is maintained, it will be a truly extremist decision, “he added, speaking of a” fundamental shift in American jurisprudence “which would invest all “decisions relating to private life, who do you want to marry, if you want to procreate, if you want to have an abortion.” Biden has no doubts: “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe was a law of the country for nearly 50 years, the basic correctness and stability of our law require it not to be overturned “.

Usa, abortion: hundreds of protesters in front of the Supreme Court

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the US Supreme Court to demonstrate in defense of the right to abortion. The slogans chanted by the demonstrators are “The ban on abortion is racist” And “My body my choice”.

The US Supreme Court ready to cancel the right to abortion

There American Supreme Court would be ready to vote for revoke the right to abortion. This is what the US newspaper reports Politic who would have had access to a first draft, drawn up by the ultra-conservative judge Samuel Alitocalled “Opinion of the Court“. It is a document, circulated within the court, which is a “total and decisive” repudiation of the historic sentence of 1973 (Roe vs Wade) which guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights. The sentence was taken after a woman was rebaptized Jane Roe to protect its privacyhad appealed against the husband, violentof which it remained pregnant of the third child.

In 1992, then, there was a further decision – the Planned Parenthood vs Casey – which largely retained the right to abortion. In his document, however, Alito writes that “Roe was terribly wrong from the start” which then adds: “We believe that [le sentenze] Roe and Casey they must be canceled“. This text has been labeled an “Opinion of the Court”. In 67-page draft signed by the judge ultra conservative, there would be no reference to the law of States to decide whether to regulate or prohibit abortion. In the past, the judges have changed positions with respect to the line expressed in the opinion. The decision of the Supreme Court it will not be final until it is published. Up until now, no anticipation has been given. The revelation could open a debate throughout the country, but at the moment the indication of the Court, a conservative majority, appears to be aimed at nullifying the principle that authorizes abortion. It remains to be seen whether exceptions will be maintained or whether the choice will be to proceed with a total ban on this operation.

