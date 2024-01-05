The United States Supreme Court has announced that it will review the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that barred former US President Donald Trump from the state's Republican primaries by declaring him ineligible due to his direct involvement in the Capitol Hill assault in January 6, 2021. The Supreme Court will examine Trump's appeal to invalidate the Colorado ruling on February 8.

THE Colorado Supreme Court found that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, which prohibits those who participated in an insurrection from running for public office, applies to the former president. The supreme judges of Colorado have suspended the application of the decision to exclude Trump from the ballot, precisely to allow the possible, expected intervention of the highest American judicial body. The Republican primaries in Colorado are scheduled for March 5.

“If the judges were to conclude that Trump is ineligible for public office before the Colorado primary on March 5, then the votes cast for him would not count,” CNN notes.