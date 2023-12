Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, is expected to make a decision on access to mifepristone in July, before the judicial recess in the USA | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

The United States Supreme Court announced this Wednesday (13) that it will analyze a case that could limit national access to mifepristone, one of the most used abortion pills in the country.

In April, a Texas district judge had ordered the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, a body similar to Anvisa) to withdraw the health authorization for mifepristone, which has been in force since 2000.

Days later, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the drug to continue being sold but stipulated that access to it must be limited.

The court ordered the return of pre-2016 rules, which prevented the pill from being sent by mail to patients treated via telemedicine or who make contact online with organizations that supply the drug, which should only be collected in person at hospitals and clinics. The Joe Biden administration and Danco, the company that manufactures the pill, contested both decisions.

The Supreme Court then ruled that existing rules for the abortion pill would remain intact during the litigation.

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, an association of pro-life doctors, continued to pressure the courts, questioning the drug's safety.

The expectation is that the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, will make its decision in July, before the judicial recess in the USA.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 54% of abortions in the United States in 2022 were performed with abortion pills like mifepristone or misoprostol. (With EFE Agency)