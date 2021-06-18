The Supreme Court of the United States voted, on Thursday (17), unanimously in favor of a Catholic adoption agency in a dispute against the city of Philadelphia. The lawsuit was about the possibility of the agency’s exclusion from the city’s adoption program, because the organization says its religious views prevent it from considering same-sex couples as potential foster parents on a temporary basis.

Catholic Social Services (CSS), which works by finding homes for abandoned or abused children, claimed that “Philadelphia’s attempts to exclude the Catholic Church from adoption assistance” violate the First Amendment to the US Constitution. USA, which guarantees, among others, the right to freedom of religion.

All judges on the court sided with the Catholic agency, in a 9-0 vote.

“The CSS is only looking for an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion. “Philadelphia’s refusal to contract with the CSS for the provision of foster care services unless [a organização] agreeing to certify same-sex couples as adoptive parents cannot stand up to rigid scrutiny and violates the First Amendment.”

Roberts noted that no same-sex couples have ever asked to work with CSS, which is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. If that happened, the couple would be referred to one of more than 20 agencies that work with these couples, the CSS said, the Associated Press reported. The Catholic agency also refuses to certify unmarried couples.

“For more than 50 years, CSS has successfully contracted with the city to provide foster care services while maintaining these beliefs,” said Roberts.

However, the decision was limited to the facts of this specific case and therefore should not have a national impact, according to analyzes reflected in the American press.

The case required judges to decide whether the US Constitution allows a religious freedom exception to US anti-discrimination laws.

The court rejected a request by the Catholic agency for a decision that would allow religious objections to override anti-discrimination laws.

“We are relieved that the court has not recognized a license to discriminate on the basis of religious beliefs,” said Leslie Cooper of the ACLU (American Union for Civil Liberties). “This is good news for LGBTQ people and for everyone who depends on the protections of anti-discrimination laws.”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley called the decision “a big trial” that could have gone further. “It’s a pretty unambiguous statement, I think the court will look very closely… whenever there are religious institutions or organizations that are being disfavored. If they are treated worse or differently than a secular institution, the court will overturn it “, added Hawley, according to Fox News.