US: Supreme Court upholds Texas law banning most abortions

The United States Supreme Court, Washington DC, September 1st. By 5 to 4, magistrates decided to maintain Texas anti-abortion legislation| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Supreme Court ruled late on Wednesday night (1) to uphold Texas state law prohibiting abortions beyond the sixth week of pregnancy, which went into effect yesterday. By five to four, the judges denied the emergency appeal filed by pro-abortion bodies on Wednesday, which called on the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law.

Texas law prohibits performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, when many women still do not know they are pregnant. Texas lawmakers drafted the law to allow ordinary citizens to prosecute anyone involved in an abortion, unlike other laws, which are enforced by state and local authorities and are subject to challenge in federal courts.

Supreme Court President John Roberts, the conservative, joined the progressive minority, but was defeated by the conservative majority who refused to bar the new legislation.