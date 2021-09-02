No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US: Supreme Court upholds Texas law banning most abortions

by admin_gke11ifx
September 2, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 3 mins read
0
estados unidos suprema corte
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The United States Supreme Court, Washington DC, September 1st. By 5 to 4, magistrates decided to maintain Texas anti-abortion legislation| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Supreme Court ruled late on Wednesday night (1) to uphold Texas state law prohibiting abortions beyond the sixth week of pregnancy, which went into effect yesterday. By five to four, the judges denied the emergency appeal filed by pro-abortion bodies on Wednesday, which called on the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law.

Texas law prohibits performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, when many women still do not know they are pregnant. Texas lawmakers drafted the law to allow ordinary citizens to prosecute anyone involved in an abortion, unlike other laws, which are enforced by state and local authorities and are subject to challenge in federal courts.

Supreme Court President John Roberts, the conservative, joined the progressive minority, but was defeated by the conservative majority who refused to bar the new legislation.

1) { %>

<% if (index

< class=””></>
<div class="c-view-more ” data-event-notes=”veja-tambem” data-tracker-view=”true”>

Veja Também:

<>

  • ?ref=veja-tambem” title=”” data-gtm-action=”productClick” data-gtm-list=”veja tambem” data-gtm-category=”null” data-gtm-brand=”null”>

    • </>

    <div class=" “><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” frameborder=”0″ autoplay=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

    <div class=" “>

    <div class=" “><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” data-width=”500″>

    <div class=" “><iframe width="480" height="270" src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen>

    <div class=" “><iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/”>

    <div class=" “>

    <iframe src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”fullscreen” allowfullscreen>

    <div class="”>

    ” style=”line-height:0px”>

    <div class=" “><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

    < class=””></>

    < class=””></>

    < class=”” id=””></>

    < class=” “></>

    < class=””></>

    = “data-url=” + ;

    = “data-infog-id=” + ;

    = “data-infog-scope=” + ;

    = “data-id=” + ;

    = + ;

    < class=” ” ></>

    = <></>

    < class=” “></>

    = <></>

    < class=” “></>

    < class=” “>

    </>

    < class=” “></>

    < class=” “></>

    Referências:

    < class=””>

    <>
    ” target=”_blank”></>

    </>

    < class=””></>
    < class=””></>
    < class=””>
    0) { %>

    <>
    0) { %>

    <>
    0) { %>

    <></>

    </>

    </>

    </>

    <picture class="img-fallback “><img src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” alt=”” src=”https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/assets/images/svg/gazeta-fallback.svg”>


    | Foto:

    <video class="c-video ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="c-video ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="c-video ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="c-video ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””><p class="”>Seu browser não tem suporte para este formato de vídeo.

    <audio class="audio ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””><audio class="audio ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="audio ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="audio ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””>
    <audio class="audio ” controls><source src="https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/breves/suprema-corte-dos-eua-mantem-lei-do-texas-que-proibe-maioria-dos-abortos/” type=””><p class="”>Seu browser não tem suporte para este formato de áudio.

    RelatedPosts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    No Result
    View All Result

    © 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

    %d bloggers like this: