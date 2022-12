How did you feel about this article?

Migrants line up for food donations in El Paso, Texas, last week 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Tuesday (27) that Title 42, a measure that allows for the rapid expulsion of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border, will remain in force while the American Justice does not have a final decision on the matter. Five of the nine judges voted to maintain the measure.

Title 42 was imposed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic and the term of former President Donald Trump, and remained in effect under the management of his successor, Joe Biden.

That measure allows the United States to automatically expel most illegal immigrants arriving at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities.

In April, American health authorities pointed out that Title 42 was no longer necessary from the point of view of preventing the spread of the disease, and in November a federal judge ruled that the measure should be revoked last Wednesday (21).

However, attorneys general of 19 US states governed by the Republican Party intervened and asked that the measure remain in effect, claiming that the Biden administration’s lack of immigration policies created humanitarian chaos in the southern United States and in other states and that the end of Title 42 could aggravate it.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection Service, since 2020 the measure has been used more than 2 million times to expel illegal immigrants.