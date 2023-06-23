The very conservative Supreme Court of the United States granted this Friday a clear victory for the government of Democrat Joe Biden by authorizing it to apply the policy it chooses regarding the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

By a majority of eight judges out of nine, the Superior Court rejected on procedural grounds an appeal filed by the Republican states of Texas and Louisiana.

This sentence allows the entry into force of a directive adopted in September 2021 by the Secretary of Internal Security Alejandro Mayorkas, which called on the Immigration Police (ICE) to focus its efforts on foreigners who pose a terrorist or criminal threat and those who arrived in the country after November 1, 2020.

More than eleven million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. “We don’t have the resources to arrest and deport each one of them,” Mayorkas justified, defending a vision opposed to that of former Republican President Donald Trump.

The directive was immediately challenged in court by authorities in Texas and Louisiana, alleging that it would generate additional costs for education, police and social services. A federal judge ruled in their favor in June 2021 and blocked the implementation of this policy.

Migrants seeking asylum in the US after the end of Title 42.

The Biden government then resorted to the Supreme Court, which finally agreed with him without considering the substantive arguments.

“The states wanted the federal court to order the Executive to modify its detention policy to proceed with more arrests,” but the Supreme Court has clarified on numerous occasions that only people who are the subject of that policy can challenge it, explained Justice Brett Kavanaugh. on behalf of the majority of the court.



“In application of this fundamental principle (…), we conclude that the states do not have the powers to file this lawsuit”he pointed.

“The decision should not be understood as a suggestion that the Executive has complete freedom” in the matter, he clarified, leaving the door open to future lawsuits.

Clandestine arrivals at the US southern border had reached all-time highs before the immigration rule change six weeks ago, and remain high, with nearly 170,000 arrests in May.

This issue, which deeply divides American society, should be at the forefront of the 2024 presidential campaign.

AFP