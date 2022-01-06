All baristas at Starbucks branches in the US must inform their employers this week whether they have been vaccinated against corona. If they are not, then from now on they must show the results of a negative corona test every week. Testing is at your own expense, a self-test is not sufficient. Starbucks has adjusted its vaccination policy under pressure from new rules from the Biden administration. As of this week, a vaccination or testing obligation has been imposed in the US for employees of large companies.