Supreme Court’s temporary ruling revalidates Biden’s new regulation, which requires a serial number on kits of parts that make up homemade guns | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The US Supreme Court decided to temporarily reactivate the restrictions imposed by the administration of US President Joe Biden against homemade guns.

Five of the nine justices voted to stay a lower court decision that had overturned the Biden administration’s restrictions on these weapons, pending the final outcome of the case.

The controversy began in April 2022, when President Biden announced measures to regulate homemade firearms, also known as “ghost guns”. These weapons are difficult to trace due to the absence of serial numbers.

In response to this concern, the White House sought to change the legal definition of firearms to encompass those that are also manufactured in parts and through 3D printing.

The new regulation requires that the kits of parts that make up the “ghost weapons” be identified with serial numbers, in order to facilitate traceability. Furthermore, those purchasing these homemade weapons would be subjected to the same rigorous background checks applied to purchasers of traditional firearms.

However, months after the measure was announced, a federal judge in Texas challenged the federal government’s authority, claiming that the regulation “exceeded the powers of the Executive.” The judge blocked implementation of the restrictions nationwide, responding to a lawsuit filed by individuals seeking the right to make their own guns at home.

Faced with the impasse, the Biden government appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that "police departments across the country have been facing an alarming increase in crimes involving 'ghost weapons'".