The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the lawsuit of 18 Republican states that asked to declare the Affordable Care Act, known as ‘Obamacare’, unconstitutional. The high court dismissed the lawsuits related to the so-called “individual mandate” that obliged all citizens to purchase health insurance. This is the third time that the Supreme Court saves the regulation, which allows medical coverage for more than 20 million Americans.

Third unsuccessful attempt by Republicans before the United States Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as ‘Obamacare’, as a legacy of former President Barack Obama.

With 7 votes in favor of preserving the regulation and two against, the highest court declared that the lawsuit of 18 Republican states, led by Texas, and other individual plaintiffs did not have legal support to seek the annulment of the regulation, which has allowed Millions of Americans obtain health coverage through public programs or private insurers. The decision was drafted by liberal judge Stephen Breyer.

The legal fight on this occasion focused on the disposition of Congress in 2017 when, dominated by the Republican majority, it amended the law and withdrew the so-called “individual mandate”, which obliged citizens to take out health insurance, so it was the fine for those who did not do so at zero.

But in response at the time and prompted by then-President Donald Trump, a coalition of 18 states asked the Supreme Court to review the law, arguing that the change made by the Legislature made the law unconstitutional.

In the wording of the ruling, Breyer stated that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate “concrete” reasons for the “unconstitutionality” of the law, even more so when the controversial mandatory nature disappeared. But even in an earlier ruling the court found the financial penalty to be a permissible tax under the language of the US Constitution.

Had the lawsuit succeeded on this point, the Conservatives would have the basis to declare that the rest of the statute should be repealed. So more than 20 million people could have lost their health coverage, and insurers could again have refused to cover users with pre-existing medical conditions. ‘Obamacare’ expanded the state-federal Medicaid health care program and created marketplaces for private insurance.

“Unsurprisingly, states have not shown that an unenforceable mandate will cause their residents to enroll in valuable benefit programs that they would have otherwise given up,” Breyer wrote.

Biden calls the ruling a victory and Republicans vow to pursue his impeachment

After the magistrates resolved three major challenges in favor of the law, Chief of State Joe Biden, who served as vice president under the Obama administration when the rule was approved, indicated that “it is time to move forward and continue to build on it. historical law “.

Biden also encouraged more residents to use ‘Obamacare’ to get coverage. “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States is a great victory for all Americans who benefit from this innovative and life-changing law,” said the Democratic president.

Former President Barack Obama also welcomed the decision. “Today, the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act. Again. This ruling reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay,” published the Ex leader.

Poll data has shown that ‘Obamacare’ has become increasingly popular with Americans, including Republicans.

Nonetheless, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who led the lawsuit, vowed to continue fighting “Obamacare.” “As your attorney general, I will continue to fight this law; in fact, I have only just begun,” Paxton wrote on his Twitter account, referring to the individual mandate.

In addition, conservative Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the ruling. Alito called the decision an example of a “judicial invention” and called the individual mandate “clearly unconstitutional.”

For her part, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump in 2020, whose confirmation hearing included questions from Democrats about whether she would vote to invalidate Obamacare, joined the majority in the ruling known Thursday.

The law was the signature achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama’s national policy and also one of the biggest legal challenges to preserve from the threat of Republicans.

Democrats had criticized the Conservatives’ efforts against the health measure at a time during one of the worst times in the United States in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

