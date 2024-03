Immigrants walk towards the border that divides Mexico from the United States, in Ciudad Juárez. | Photo: EFE/ Luis Torres

The United States Supreme Court rejected this Tuesday (19) the request from Joe Biden's government that asked for the temporary blocking of a Texas law, signed by Republican governor Greg Abbot, which allows state authorities to arrest people suspected of having entered illegally in American territory.

Identified as SB 4, the Texas law was being criticized by Democrats and the government, who claim that it removes federal power to decide on border control.

SB 4 signed and signed into law by Abbot authorizes Texas officials to arrest illegal immigrants and requires state judges to order their deportation, a power that was previously only in the hands of federal immigration authorities.

The legislation makes illegal immigration a crime in the state of Texas, which can be punished by up to 20 years in prison, and requires local judges to order the return of these immigrants to Mexico, with a 20-year sentence for those who refuse to leave the USA.

The Biden administration asserted in its Supreme Court filing that Abbot's law “violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law” as it “interferes with the federal government's power to regulate immigration” and asked that it be paused pending its discussion. validity or not in disputes that are currently ongoing in lower judicial instances.

However, the majority of the court's judges, with the exception of three, decided to allow the law to go into effect, even with the dispute between the federal government and the Texas government ongoing in the lower courts.

The Supreme Court's decision represents a temporary but significant victory for Texas and Abbot, which has adopted a series of measures to try to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the southern border of the United States, which has already generated a crisis that is increasingly shaking the American states. Among the measures adopted by Abbot are the sending of state National Guard troops to the border, the creation of a fence with barbed wire and the installation of a floating barrier on a stretch of the Rio Grande.