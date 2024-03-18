Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/18/2024 – 22:31

The majority of judges on the Supreme Court of the United States were reluctant, this Monday (18), to prevent the federal government from contacting social media platforms so that they can remove content that it considers problematic.

Both conservative and liberal justices on the nine-member court appeared reticent to support a lower court's ruling that would severely limit the government's interactions with social media companies.

The case is the unfolding of a lawsuit filed by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, in which they estimate that government officials went too far in their efforts to combat misinformation about vaccines and elections.

Last year, a lower court restricted the ability of some officials and agencies in Democrat Joe Biden's administration to interact with social media companies to moderate their content.

The ruling, which the Supreme Court put on hold pending its review of the case, was a victory for conservatives who allege the government pressured or colluded with platforms like Facebook and Twitter to censor right-wing content under the guise of fighting misinformation.

– Persuasion and coercion –

Representing the Department of Justice before the Supreme Court on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Brian Fletcher said there is a “fundamental distinction between persuasion and coercion.”

“The government cannot use coercive threats to suppress expression, but it has the right to speak for itself by informing, persuading or criticizing private speakers,” he said.

The lower court, Fletcher said, “confused persuasion with coercion.”

Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative, said that the file demonstrated that government officials had dedicated themselves to “constantly harassing Facebook and some of the other platforms” by treating them “as their subordinates”.

But Chief Justice John Roberts, also a conservative, said the federal government does not speak with a single voice. “Government is not monolithic,” Roberts pointed out. “That has to significantly dilute the concept of coercion, doesn’t it?”

Fletcher said interactions between health officials and the platforms had to be seen in light of “an effort to get Americans vaccinated during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

“There was a concern that Americans were getting their vaccine news from these platforms and the platforms were promoting bad information,” Fletcher said, adding that “the platforms were moderating content long before the government spoke to them.”

– 'Censorship' –

J. Benjamin Aguinaga, attorney general of Louisiana, denounced what he called “government censorship.” “It has no place in our democracy,” he said.

The lower court's order applied to the White House and a range of agencies including the FBI, the State Department and the Justice Department, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ruling prevented agencies and officials from meeting with social media companies or reporting content allegedly protected by the Constitution's First Amendment on free speech.

Louisiana's then-Attorney General and current state governor, Jeff Landry, accused officials of trying to “dictate what Americans can and cannot say on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms about Covid-19, elections, criticism of the government and more.”

Some experts in disinformation and the First Amendment criticized the decision, believing that authorities need to strike a balance between, on the one hand, reporting lies and, on the other, censoring content or restricting freedom of expression.