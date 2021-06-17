The conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Thursday saved the 2010 health care reform, known as Obamacare, by ruling against a Texas-led 17-state coalition that argued that parts of the law were unconstitutional. This is the third time the US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the most important piece of former President Barack Obama’s legacy (2009-2017), which Republicans have been trying to repeal for a decade.

Of the nine Supreme Court justices, seven ruled in favor of the law, while two voted against (Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch).

The central issue in this case was the decision taken in 2017 by the then Republican-controlled Congress to weaken one of the pillars of health reform: the so-called “individual mandate”, which required all Americans to take out health insurance.

In 2017, Congress zeroed the economic fine that existed for citizens who failed to do so. In reaction, a coalition of 17 conservative states asked the Supreme Court to review Obamacare’s legality again, arguing that the change Congress had made made the law unconstitutional.

In light of this, a coalition of 20 Democrat-ruled states, led by California and New York, expressed its support for Obama’s health care reform before the Supreme Court.

In addition, the government of US President Joe Biden urged the Supreme last February to protect Obamacare, which was a change of position in relation to the Trump administration, which wanted to end the law.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court today argued that the Republican states’ allegations of Obamacare’s unconstitutionality are invalid and ruled against them.

If the country’s highest court had upheld their claims, more than 20 million people could have lost their health insurance, according to the Urban Institute of Thinking Center.

The Supreme Court had already ruled in favor of Obamacare in 2012 and 2015.